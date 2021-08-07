Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Check Out the Specifications

Clamshell foldable phones don’t represent anything new, but we have to admit that it would be a good idea to see more of them on the market. They’re super comfortable, and the design is very convenient. Samsung is once again ready to amaze the tech world with such a creation.

The South Korean giant’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 model will reach the shelves soon, and we’re happy to have the specifications for it already, thanks to SlashLeaks.com.

Big powerful display

The foldable display is what caught our attention at first. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen of 2640×1080 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Such specs make the phone ideal for watching movies on it or engage in high-end gaming. The cover display only measures 1.9 inches, and it has a resolution of 260×512.

The device will also be running on 8GB of RAM, meaning enough memory to get sophisticated tasks running with ease. Accompanied by a Snapdragon 888 CPU, you’ll get a true powerhouse right in your pocket!

There’s nothing too fancy when it comes to the storage area. Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two versions of storage: 128GB and 256GB. However, you really don’t need more from a smartphone in 2021.

The rear camera will also be pretty basic: 12MP + 12MP. The selfie camera reaches 10MP, and we have to admit that it could have been a lot better. Pretty much everyone likes selfies nowadays!

The battery is decent for its 3300mAh – it should barely resist for a whole day under moderate usage.

Last but not least, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 weighs 183g, and it has the following dimensions: 166×72.2×6.9mm.

Would you be willing to invest your money in Samsung’s new clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone?