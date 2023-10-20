Twitter/X Will Launch Two New Premium Tiers, Elon Musk Confirms

A month ago, we shared the news about Elon Musk’s announcement to charge people for using X (formerly known as Twitter). It now becomes clearer how the platform will demand monthly fees for those who wish to use it, thanks to a recent tweet from the CEO Elon Musk himself.

The billionaire announced through a tweet that two new tiers for Premium subscriptions are “launching soon.” While we don’t have any idea what “soon” means in this case, we are free to keep reading Musk’s post. He reveals that there’s one tier of “lower cost with all features,” but that the users will have to deal with ads. The other tier is more expensive, and those who choose it will get rid of any ads. Fair enough, we could say.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk motivated his decision to charge those who plan to use Twitter/X by saying that he wants to overcome the “vast armies of bots.” He believes that imposing a monthly subscription fee for the user represents “the only defense against vast armies of bots.” He thinks that bot accounts cannot be created anymore if there are fees to pay. Each time another bot is about to be created, another payment method will also be needed, which means that bots will finally be defeated, according to the famous businessman.

What do you think about Elon Musk’s new decision? Will it indeed be helpful or not? Will you comply with it, or will you stop using Twitter/X? Feel free to tell us what you think in the comment section! We will be happy to read!