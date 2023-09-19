Elon Musk Wants to Charge Everyone to Use X/Twitter

The wave of radical changes continues for the X social platform (ex-Twitter). Since the famous businessman Elon Musk bought the company, he has come up with more and more new ideas. While we can’t be sure that we’ll get to use Twitter on Mars when we get there (Musk says that we will reach the Red Planet, so who are we to contradict him?), it seems that drastic changes for the platform are on their way.

Musk is currently the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), SpaceX, and Tesla. If what he says is true, X will soon charge you monthly for using it.

Everybody will have to pay a monthly fee to use X/Twitter

According to Cleveland.com, the famous businessman Elon Musk revealed during a live-streamed meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, that everyone would have to pay a monthly subscription fee to keep using Twitter.

Musk said it very clearly, as Cleveland.com quotes:

We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system.

Interestingly enough, the “vast armies of bots” seem to represent the main reason why Elon Musk wants to impose a subscription fee on the famous social platform. In his view, a monthly subscription fee is “the only defense against vast armies of bots.” In this way, he believes that bot accounts won’t be created anymore.

Elon Musk also added, as the same publication mentioned above quotes:

Every time a bot creator wanted to make another bot, they would need another new payment method.

Surely, the businessman is right, as there couldn’t be any other reasons behind such a decision to charge everyone on Twitter, other than the problem of the bots.