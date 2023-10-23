iOS 18 Will Incorporate AI Features Similar to ChatGPT

Another day, another piece of news regarding the highly controversial ChatGPT AI chatbot. The famous software built by OpenAI has taken the world by storm since its release back in November 2022, and many companies are willing to mimic it with their own pieces of AI work. For the first time ever, an AI tool has broken the Turing test, proving that it can indeed be artificially intelligent and just about as intelligent as a human being. That’s ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s chatbot has already been implemented as a mobile app, but Apple plans to raise the stakes even higher than that. According to a new report that NextPit writes about, Apple is preparing to implement AI features similar to ChatGPT for iOS 18, a future version of the tech giant’s mobile operating system.

2024 iPhones might have ChatGPT-like AI features

Jeff Pu, an analyst and leaker, reveals supply chain sources indicating that Apple may already work on AI servers. Furthermore, if the information is tried, the tech giant will deploy more servers next year. This means that there’s a possibility for a major launch at some point in 2024, which will likely be connected to the imminent launches of both iOS 18 and iPhone 16.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a famous consultant and leaker, believes that generative AI tools won’t be available on iPhones until two years from now. That’s a lot to wait if it’s true, but it will certainly be worth it.

Whether AI chatbots will be incorporated into iPhones in 2024 or not, the truth is that it should be only a matter of time until we see such scenarios happening. AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google Bard are already incredibly popular – in fact, they’ve achieved popularity in a very short amount of time. Since there are a lot of people using and demanding them, the tech companies have no choice but to comply.