Best Obesity Drug Stocks to Buy Before 2026 FDA Approvals

Wall Street is circling the next GLP-1 boom. Are you?
The global weight-loss drug market is projected to surpass $100B by 2030, driven by GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide. But the real alpha? It’s in early bets on undervalued obesity drug stocks set to pop before 2026 FDA approvals.
This isn’t about playing catch-up with Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly. It’s about finding the next breakout biotech—before the market catches on.
Why 2026 Matters: The FDA Approval Pipeline Is Stacked
Over a dozen obesity therapies are currently in Phase II and III trials, and several are targeting 2026 PDUFA dates. That creates a narrow window for positioning before valuation re-rates hit.
Here’s where capital is moving now:
Top Obesity Drug Stocks to Watch Before 2026
1. Structure Therapeutics (GPCR)
Ticker: $GPCR
Play: Oral GLP-1 receptor agonist
Stage: Phase II
Why it matters: GPCR is developing a pill-based GLP-1, potentially eliminating injections. Their candidate, GSBR-1290, has shown promising weight-loss data with a favorable safety profile. With Novo’s oral semaglutide facing adherence issues, Structure’s candidate could be a category disruptor.
Catalyst: Mid-2025 readout → 2026 pivotal trial
2. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
Ticker: $VKTX
Play: Dual GLP-1/GIP agonist
Stage: Phase II
Why it matters: Viking is positioning its VK2735 as a direct competitor to Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, but without the baggage. Early data shows double-digit weight loss and lower nausea rates. Big funds have already taken positions.
Catalyst: Q4 2025 data release → M&A potential high
3. Amgen (AMGN)
Ticker: $AMGN
Play: Once-monthly obesity injection (AMG133)
Stage: Phase II
Why it matters: Amgen is running a GLP-1/GIP fusion with monthly dosing, targeting superior patient adherence. They’re sitting on deep pockets and zero exposure to semaglutide lawsuits—a clean slate for weight-loss expansion.
Catalyst: Phase III initiation by early 2026
4. Altimmune (ALT)
Ticker: $ALT
Play: GLP-1 + glucagon dual agonist
Stage: Phase II
Why it matters: Unlike standard GLP-1s, Altimmune’s pemvidutide also triggers fat oxidation. It’s targeting visceral fat loss, not just weight. Backed by strong Phase Ib and IIa data, it’s a true metabolic reset play.
Catalyst: 2025 full trial data → licensing or acquisition possible
5. Zealand Pharma (ZEAL.CO / ZLDPF)
Ticker: $ZLDPF (OTC)
Play: Long-acting amylin analogs + GLP-1 combos
Stage: Preclinical to Phase I
Why it matters: Zealand owns deep obesity IP and is moving quietly. Their dual hormone therapies are designed for once-weekly or once-monthly injections, with Novo Nordisk rumored to be scouting.
Catalyst: Partnership with major pharma before 2026
Who’s Accumulating?
BlackRock increased stakes in GPCR and VKTX in Q1 2025
State Street has added Altimmune to its biotech ETF
RA Capital, Orbimed and Perceptive Advisors are backing multiple GLP-1 challengers
FDA Approval Timelines to Watch
|Company
|Drug Candidate
|Stage
|Est. FDA Approval
|Structure Therapeutics
|GSBR-1290
|Phase II
|Late 2026
|Viking Therapeutics
|VK2735
|Phase II
|Early 2026
|Amgen
|AMG133
|Phase II
|2026-2027
|Altimmune
|Pemvidutide
|Phase II
|2026
|Zealand Pharma
|Various
|Phase I / Preclinical
|2026+
This Is the Window
Smart money isn’t chasing semaglutide anymore. It’s betting on second-wave obesity innovators. If you want upside before 2026 FDA catalysts hit, now is the time to front-run Wall Street.
You’re not late. You’re early—if you move now.