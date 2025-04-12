Best Obesity Drug Stocks to Buy Before 2026 FDA Approvals

Wall Street is circling the next GLP-1 boom. Are you?

The global weight-loss drug market is projected to surpass $100B by 2030, driven by GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide. But the real alpha? It’s in early bets on undervalued obesity drug stocks set to pop before 2026 FDA approvals.

This isn’t about playing catch-up with Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly. It’s about finding the next breakout biotech—before the market catches on.

Why 2026 Matters: The FDA Approval Pipeline Is Stacked

Over a dozen obesity therapies are currently in Phase II and III trials, and several are targeting 2026 PDUFA dates. That creates a narrow window for positioning before valuation re-rates hit.

Here’s where capital is moving now:

Top Obesity Drug Stocks to Watch Before 2026

1. Structure Therapeutics (GPCR)

Ticker: $GPCR

Play: Oral GLP-1 receptor agonist

Stage: Phase II

Why it matters: GPCR is developing a pill-based GLP-1, potentially eliminating injections. Their candidate, GSBR-1290, has shown promising weight-loss data with a favorable safety profile. With Novo’s oral semaglutide facing adherence issues, Structure’s candidate could be a category disruptor.

Catalyst: Mid-2025 readout → 2026 pivotal trial

2. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Ticker: $VKTX

Play: Dual GLP-1/GIP agonist

Stage: Phase II

Why it matters: Viking is positioning its VK2735 as a direct competitor to Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, but without the baggage. Early data shows double-digit weight loss and lower nausea rates. Big funds have already taken positions.

Catalyst: Q4 2025 data release → M&A potential high

3. Amgen (AMGN)

Ticker: $AMGN

Play: Once-monthly obesity injection (AMG133)

Stage: Phase II

Why it matters: Amgen is running a GLP-1/GIP fusion with monthly dosing, targeting superior patient adherence. They’re sitting on deep pockets and zero exposure to semaglutide lawsuits—a clean slate for weight-loss expansion.

Catalyst: Phase III initiation by early 2026

4. Altimmune (ALT)

Ticker: $ALT

Play: GLP-1 + glucagon dual agonist

Stage: Phase II

Why it matters: Unlike standard GLP-1s, Altimmune’s pemvidutide also triggers fat oxidation. It’s targeting visceral fat loss, not just weight. Backed by strong Phase Ib and IIa data, it’s a true metabolic reset play.

Catalyst: 2025 full trial data → licensing or acquisition possible

5. Zealand Pharma (ZEAL.CO / ZLDPF)

Ticker: $ZLDPF (OTC)

Play: Long-acting amylin analogs + GLP-1 combos

Stage: Preclinical to Phase I

Why it matters: Zealand owns deep obesity IP and is moving quietly. Their dual hormone therapies are designed for once-weekly or once-monthly injections, with Novo Nordisk rumored to be scouting.

Catalyst: Partnership with major pharma before 2026

Who’s Accumulating?

BlackRock increased stakes in GPCR and VKTX in Q1 2025

State Street has added Altimmune to its biotech ETF

RA Capital, Orbimed and Perceptive Advisors are backing multiple GLP-1 challengers

FDA Approval Timelines to Watch

Company Drug Candidate Stage Est. FDA Approval Structure Therapeutics GSBR-1290 Phase II Late 2026 Viking Therapeutics VK2735 Phase II Early 2026 Amgen AMG133 Phase II 2026-2027 Altimmune Pemvidutide Phase II 2026 Zealand Pharma Various Phase I / Preclinical 2026+

This Is the Window

Smart money isn’t chasing semaglutide anymore. It’s betting on second-wave obesity innovators. If you want upside before 2026 FDA catalysts hit, now is the time to front-run Wall Street.

You’re not late. You’re early—if you move now.