Pfizer Announced Its Covid-19 Vaccine Generated Antibodies in 5-11-year-olds

Pfizer is conducting several studies and trials to determine the efficiency and safety of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. An ongoing trial involving children ages 5 to 11 has determined that the vaccine is safe and generated plenty of antibodies to fight the Covid-19 infection.

More on the Pfizer and BioNTech trial

The study administered the two Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses 21 days apart to 2,268 participants from that specific age group. Each dose contained a smaller amount than the one used for those 12 and older. The 10 microgram dosage was used to ensure the dosage is safe and tolerated by such young children.

On the company’s official website, it is explained that those who received the two 10 microgram doses ‘showed robust neutralizing antibody responses’ and that the two companies will submit the findings to regulatory agencies worldwide, such as the FDA, the EMA, and more.

The research subjects developed antibodies in similar amounts as those from a previous study from the 16-25 age group. In the U.S, the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been fully approved for those 16 or older, and it has been authorized for children between 12 to 15 years old. The two companies will publish data from children as young as 6 months.

Pediatric Covid-19 infections on the rise in the U.S

In the same press release, Pfizer and BioNTech mention that pediatric cases have risen by 240% in the U.S from July until September. The 1/2/3 trial is undergoing, and more than 4.500 children have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses. The children used in the trial are from over 90 clinical trial sites from the U.S, Finland, Poland, Spain, and other countries.

Possible side effects include allergic reactions, myocarditis, arm pain, diarrhea, fever, headaches, nausea, and others.