Google Might Be Planning a New Foldable Smartphone

Those who love foldable smartphones were excited when several tech brands released their versions on the market. Some claim that Google is preparing a foldable Pixel smartphone, and the device could be released in 2021.

Rumors and possible specs

The new foldable smartphone could have two screens and a similar design to other foldable phones: a small external screen and a larger internal one. One screen deactivates when the smartphone is folded. The codename of the device could be Jumbojack, and some report that the name comes from the Jumbo Jack cheeseburger. This could mean the device will have a Z Flip rather than a Z Fold. Others believe that the new foldable device will use LTPO OLED display and that the design could be similar to Samsung foldable models.

Google might launch Pixel 6 Series in October

Media outlets suggest that the tech giant will release Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this October and that there are a few changes compared to their predecessors. Pixel 6 might come with a 7.61-inch display, while the Pro version might have a 6.4-inch display. The primary cameras will use a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, and the frontal camera could be upgraded to a 12MP Sony IMX663. It remains unknown if Google will use an in-house processor or other chipsets.

The devices should come with 33W fast charging and 23W wireless charging. This is excellent news for those who hate waiting for the phone to charge all day.

As for colors, the same sources mention that Google Pixel 6 might come in sage green, lime green, and pale orange and that the top of the smartphone might be colored in a darker tone of the same color. Pixel Pro might come in black, silver, and sandy shades.