Covid-19 Infection Could Soon Become As Dangerous As the Common Cold

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread worldwide, and the ancestral virus has mutated and evolved, resulting in different variants. Some of the most notorious variants of the new coronavirus are Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Lambda, and the Mu strain. The WHO and other health organizations keep track of all of them, including their evolution and potential.

The Delta variant, which originated in India, has been responsible for the latest fourth wave of the pandemic. The strain has been predominant in the U.S and many other countries. A scientist behind the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Dame Sarah, declared that the SARS-CoV-2 virus would most likely mutate into a more inoffensive strain, less deadly and dangerous.

The Covid-19 infection could become less dangerous

Dame Sarah believes that the virus will continue to mutate and undergo genetic changes, but it will become less deadly and as common as other coronaviruses. That means that the Covid-19 infection could become just like the common cold, one more seasonal virus in the future.

The scientist further explained that when viruses circulate more easily around the globe, they become less dangerous. The four coronaviruses that trigger common colds have been around for many years, and many of us are not aware they exist.

Scientists need to keep an eye on stronger variants

As the scientist explained, the Sars-CoV-2 virus will eventually become less harmful. Until then, proper actions, such as vaccination, need to be taken to control outbreaks. However, the journey until the SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes less deadly and harmful might take a while. As long as the world continues the vaccination process, the virus will have fewer chances to mutate into dangerous variants, such as the Delta. Sequencing Covid-19 infections and detecting variants is another good way to keep track of the mutations and evolutions of the new coronavirus.