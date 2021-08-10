Dementia Could Be Diagnosed with A.I.

Over the years, artificial intelligence has been used in many fields, including medicine. Using artificial intelligence, doctors can diagnose several types of cancer, eye diseases and others. A new A.I tool might even be able to detect dementia after scanning the brain, as mentioned in a news article.

A new A.I. system might detect dementia with a single brain scan

According to Dr Timothy Rittman, researcher and neurologist at the University of Cambridge, the new A.I. system could become the breakthrough for detecting early signs of dementia. He is also the leader of the study and explains that when a doctor tells a patient they have dementia, they need to make sure you can give as many details as you can. Essential details are how fast the disease might develop and what treatment plan a patient could follow.

Early treatments are the key to a better life quality

By using A.I. tools to detect early signs of dementia, the progression of the disease might be slowed down, and less damage could occur. The artificial intelligence tool would use brains cans to detect early signs. Currently, doctors use scans and cognitive tests to try to interpret signs of dementia. A.I. machines could learn how to read and interpret brain scans and detect signs very early on.

Researchers believe there is still a long way to go

As mentioned in the same article, several researchers believe that diagnosing a patient with dementia requires a set of assessments, not just a single brain scan. Clinical tests, biomarkers, and other assessments might be necessary to offer an early dementia diagnosis, including brain scans. Each brain scan has unique features that need to be correctly interpreted, and it might be challenging to implement that in a machine. It is difficult to teach a machine to interpret unique result, although there might be certain patterns.