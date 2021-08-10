U.N Climate Change 2021 Reports Predicts Extreme Events

Climate change has been and continues to be a major challenge we need to face as humans. We are responsible for damaging the oceans, polluting the atmosphere, greenhouse gas emissions, cutting down trees, destroying natural habitats, and more. All these changes have negatively impacted our climate, and scientists warn that extreme events will happen. On Monday, the U.N’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCG) has released a detailed and complex report for which more than 230 scientists analysed, examined and worked around the clock.

The Sixth Assessment Report warns of extreme events

Apart from using more than 14.000 other research studies as references, the report tries to predict how climate changes transform our weather and climates around the globe. The last report was published in 2013, and using the past conditions and data, scientists can understand what might happen in the future.

The report warns that human intervention has damaged the land, atmosphere and ocean so bad that it will that millennia for our planet to recover. All the damage triggered extreme events such as those of this summer: fires, floods and more. The state of our planet calls for a ‘code red for humanity’ as explained by U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He explains that all extreme climate events should be a warning sign for what the future beholds.

We can still try to make a change

Although the groom predictions of apocalyptical climate events are alarming, scientists believe that we can still take action for a better future. For example, humans could start following a more effective carbon path so that temperatures stop rising. This would reduce greenhouse gases and methane emissions and limit extreme climatic events caused by human activities. We could also stop deforestation and using vast amounts of fossil fuel. Every small or big thing helps our planet and protects us from extreme weather events such as fires, floods and more.