Covid-19 Update: Pfizer Pill is 89% Effective against Hospitalisations and Death

Ever since the WHO acknowledged the first cases of the Covid-19 and Covid-19 pandemic, the virus has been a nightmare for everyone. Although the original virus strain was less dangerous than its newer and mutated variant, over 5 million people have died due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection since 2019.

The available Covid-19 vaccines have been a great help in preventing the disease and severe cases; however, several drugs used to treat Covid cases needed hospitalization and medical intervention, such as Monoclonal antibody therapy.

Pfizer develops Covid pill

Good news comes from Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company that developed the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. Pfizer announced that its Covid pill is efficient against severe cases and hospitalization. If the pill is taken at the beginning of the infection, people will not need to go to the hospital to receive treatment. Therefore, the overwhelmed hospital system and the medical provider will receive a much-needed break.

The company shared the result of the preliminary drug trial

The pill will go under the brand name Paxlovid, and the FDA might get to decide its approval by the end of the year. According to sources, Pfizer wants to send the FDA its clinical trial results before Thanksgiving. The pharmaceutical company has been in talks with over 90 countries that want to receive the pill once approved. However, vaccines remain the best way to prevent the infection.

The sooner the person detected positive with the new coronavirus received the drug, the more chances to avoid developing a severe case. During the trial, over 1,219 patients participated in the trial, and the results were positive. Some of the possible side-effects mentioned by the same sources are nausea and diarrhea.

Last week, the U.K government became the first to approve another Covid pill from the company Merck.Several clinical trials concluded the oral drug is safe and effective against severe cases of Covid-19.