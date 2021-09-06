Major Possible Leak: Check Out the Best 10 Players From FIFA 22

We have very little to wait until the arrival of FIFA 22. There are plenty of clues pointing to a better game than the previous ones, and there are a lot of aspects from the real world of football that can be exploited in FIFA 22 as well.

The upcoming major iteration of the famous FIFA series will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

Check out the top 10 players in FIFA 22

The FIFA leaker @8f1 revealed the following top 10 of the FIFA 22 players, according to GiveMeSport.com:

1. Lionel Messi – Paris St Germain

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

3. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

4. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

5. Kylian Mbappe – Paris St Germain

6. Jan Oblak – Atlético Madrid

7. Marc-André Ter stegen – Barcelona

8. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

9 – Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior – Paris St Germain

10 – Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

It’s a little surprising that both Messi and Ronaldo are occupying the first two places if you ask us. The Argentinian striker is 34 years old, while the Portuguese superstar is 36. Much younger footballers are performing very well at their clubs and could have taken the place of the two football legends.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo returned a few days ago to the team that made him famous: Manchester United. The English club paid 15 million euros to Juventus for the transfer, and we’re glad to see that FIFA 22 has already considered adding the famous footballer to Man. United’s roster of players. Messi also lands in the category of players who had been the subjects of important transfers during this summer. The Argentinian superstar made the move to Paris Saint Germain after FC Barcelona couldn’t adapt to Spanish LaLiga regulations regarding player registration.

FIFA 22 will launch on September 27 if nothing unexpected occurs.