Android Users Can Try Netflix Games, Soon Available for iOS

The American pay television and production company has announced on November 2 it will release Netflix Games. The new app is now available for Android users. iOS users will soon be able to enjoy Netflix Games. The best part for gamers is that this app will have no ads, hidden fees, or in-app purchases. The company will release exclusive games Netflix users will be able to try out and enjoy.

Netflix published a list of five games now available to download and made sure users are aware that more games are on their way. The list starts with Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

How can Netflix Users access Netflix Games?

It is quite easy and user-friendly. You only have to log into your Netflix account, then go to the homepage, select the game tab and decide which game you would like to download from Google Play Store or App Store. Then, the game can be played through the Netflix app.

Some lucky users from Poland, Spain, and Italy have already tried Netflix Games

The company has been working hard on developing mobile games, and some users from Poland, Spain, and Italy were able to test them. On the company’s official website, it is mentioned that users will be able to play games on multiple devices simultaneously, and the app will let them know if they hit their app limit.

The games are for adults only

Because protecting children is a top priority, the games will not be available on children’s profiles. In addition, some games can be played with no internet connection. This is great news for those of us who enjoy traveling and do not have access to the internet all the time.