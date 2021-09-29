Top Five Stocks Worth Buying In The Fourth Quarter

The coronavirus-related crash set the stock market to historic thresholds, but that also led to an amazing bounce-back rally from the March 2020 bottom.

The pandemic proved to investors once again that Patience is paying off in the long term.

However, as the broader market is a stone’s throw from a record peak, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for smart investments.

Let’s analyze a very common situation: You’re a new investor, you got roughly $1,000 ready to invest, and you don’t know what to put them into.

Let’s see five stocks worth investing in!

Exelixis

Biotech stocks are the main focus on this list, as they are amazing stocks to buy during the fourth quarter.

Exelixis is a cancer drug developer, providing a very promising blend of growth and value that should prove fruitful for patient investors.

The most popular product of the company is still the cancer drug Cabometyx, accounting for most of its sales.

The company is at a somewhat inexpensive point because of its disappointing update from the Cosmic-312 trial.

Novavax

Though the so-called coronavirus stocks are a bit of an oddball since they’ve sky-rocketed, Novavax, the clinical-stage biotech is an interesting proposal.

The company will likely soon become more than a clinical-stage company, which would surely lead to some profitable outcomes.

The highlight of the company is its coronavirus disease vaccine, which reached an efficacy level of 89.7% in a large-scale UK trial this year. The number is impressive because the company has a drug-development platform capable of rapidly bringing variant-specific vaccines to trial if need be.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

This stock is very similar to Exelixis, and its stock offers an attractive mix of double-digit sales growth plus an eye-catching value making it a no-brainer for the smart investor during the fourth quarter.

The success of this company can be attributed to developing numerous generations of treatments for patients suffering from cystic fibrosis ( CF ), a genetic disease characterized by thick mucus production which can obstruct the pancreas and/or lungs.

Vertex was hit hard twice this year, making it very appealing for investors.

Broadcom

Reaching out of the healthcare spectrum for a bit, semiconductor solutions provider Broadcom is a convenient stock to invest some money into during the fourth quarter.

Broadcom sounds very promising because it’s at the center of two very sustainable growth trends.

It’s a multi-year beneficiary of the introduction of 5G technology and a popular provider of connectivity and access chips used by enterprise data centers.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a telemedicine kingpin, which is another very tempting choice to invest 1,000$ for the fourth quarter.

When the pandemic struck, Teladoc was at the right place and the right time, as doctors wanted to stay physically distant from potentially sick and high-risk people.

Though some skeptics claimed that Teladoc might be a one-hit-wonder due to the pandemic, it’s safe to believe that telemedicine will be a mainstay thing for a while.