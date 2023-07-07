FDA Approves the Use of Leqembi, the First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Down

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, and for many decades, doctors have been pretty much useless when it comes to treating it. But the good news is that medical researchers don’t stop looking for solutions.

Leqembi (aka lecanemab), a drug used for patients who suffer from Alzheimer’s and created by drugmakers Eisai and Biogen, has now received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to CBS News. Interestingly enough, Lequembi is the first drug to have shown the ability to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Christopher A. Viehbacher, who is the president and CEO at Biogen, stated as CBS News quotes:

Today marks a breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and we are proud to be at the forefront of ushering in a new era of advances for a disease that was previously considered untreatable.

Alzheimer’s disease manifests through a variety of common signs, each having significant implications. One key indicator is memory loss which disrupts daily life, where the patient struggles to recall recent events or important information. Another notable sign is poor judgment, which can result in making odd decisions that differ from their previous behavior. Additionally, a loss of spontaneity and diminished sense of initiative in patients suffering from the most common form of dementia may become apparent.

Individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease may also experience difficulties in tracking time and dates, or they may become disoriented when it comes to their current location. Also, simple daily tasks may take longer to complete, as patients may face challenges in maintaining their usual efficiency. Lastly, repeating questions or forgetting recently learned information are common signs of the disease, indicating the impact on short-term memory function.

Age remains the biggest risk factor for dementia, but even so, a person can develop the condition even during the ’30s or ’20s.