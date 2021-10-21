New Sony Xperia Smartphone to Be Released in October

The Japanese company has an impressive line-up of smartphones, and a new one will be released on October 26. The company tweeted two days ago that the launch of the new Xperia smartphone will take place through a virtual event on the official Youtube channel. What is unusual about this new smartphone is that there is no information about its specs, no rumors about the price, or any other exciting features.

A new vision for 2021. Be the first to hear our exciting announcement on #SonyXperia YouTube – October 26 2021, 12:00 JST / October 25 2021, 23:00 EDT#Sony #Xperia #SonyXperia #ProductAnnouncement — Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) October 19, 2021

The last Sony Xperia smartphone was released in August

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has been available on the market since August 2021 in Japan. The smartphone has a 6-inch full HD OLED display. The triple camera setup is impressive: a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 8 megapixels photo lens, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter a 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Another plus is the 4,500 mAh battery. The 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 690 operating system, and 64 GB of storage are enough for those who use multiple apps simultaneously. Photo enthusiasts or gamers can expand the storage by adding a microSD card up to 1 TB.

What do we know about the next Sony Xperia smartphone?

Sony released a video in which several photographers, filmmakers, and other content creators share their testimonials on the newest Xperia smartphone to be launched this October. All those taking part in the video praises the soon-to-be-launched Sony Xperia smartphone as the best smartphone camera yet to exist. They also mention previous models such as Sony Xperia 1 III, Sony Xperia 5 II, and Sony Xperia Pro. It is no doubt that Sony has invested a lot in the quality of the cameras and other features connected to them.

Although there isn’t any leaked information online, those who want to be among the first to see the newest Sony Xperia smartphone and find out its characteristics can set a reminder on Youtube.