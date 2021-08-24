Xbox Cloud Gaming is On Its Way Towards Xbox Consoles

Cloud gaming became such a profitable and worthy business, and it’s not mandatory to be the reincarnation of Einstein to figure out why. You can have the most powerful hardware from the planet on your PC – your machine will still become obsolete sooner or later. But when it comes to cloud gaming platforms, there’s no use to keep investing in hardware components from time to time.

The Xbox Gamescom Livestream revealed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will arrive soon for Xbox consoles, according to pocket-lint.com. Both the next-generation Xbox Series X and S, as well as the older Xbox One, will get the privilege of running the cloud gaming service.

Project xCloud became Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been around for quite a while, although it was initially called Project xCloud. The new moniker became available for a wide series of platforms. And finally, it’s heading to Xbox consoles as well.

The official description is relevant enough:

Play right from the cloud on your console with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Join friends faster, easily discover new games without waiting for downloads, and experience next gen games on Xbox One.* Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One holiday 2021. *Supported games only. Game features and availability will vary by console. Occasional wait times may occur.

The next-generation Xbox Series X has been around since late 2020, and it has already reached some impressive stats. According to GamesRadar.com, Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad estimates that the total sales for both Xbox Series X and S went all the way to 6.5 million as of the end of June. For the same timeframe, Xbox One reached 5.7 million, and Xbox 360 reached 5 million.