Pentagon Will Make Covid-19 Mandatory for U.S Military

On August 23 Pentagon announced a new no-option vaccine mandate in an attempt to prevent outbreaks inside the institution. There are more than 1.3 active military members, and the guidance document is being drafted. The Pentagon is trying to issue the mandate as soon as possible.

Why did the Pentagon take this decision?

The FDA announced the full approval for the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and this could have been a great part of the reason why the Pentagon and other companies decided to issue no-option mandates. New York City public workers will also have to get vaccinated until the end of September.

At the beginning of the month, Biden announced that he will approve Austin’s request to make vaccination mandatory for service members. According to the most recent statistics, 73% of active duty personal in the U.S military are already vaccinated with one dose. President Biden explained that he believes it is the only way to move forward and that all service members should get vaccinated by the middle of September.

San Francisco also wants a vaccine mandate

Two months ago, the city of San Francisco announced that 35,000 public employees need to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus once the FDA gives full approval to a Covid-19 vaccine. Some public workers said they would quit or retire if that will be the case, including San Francisco’s sheriff’s deputies. They announced that around 160 to 600 sheriff employers do not wish to get vaccinated and would prefer weekly testing.

However, because the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has received full FDA approval, the city authorities want all public workers vaccinated.

Pasadena, California, also decided to issue a vaccination mandate after FDA’s full approval. This means that more than 2,000 public employees need to get vaccinated.