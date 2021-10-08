Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: Meet the Characters and the Zombie dogs

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City comes with its first footage, and we are bound to see plenty in the new film. The horror franchise has made its latest film a reboot of the Constantin Films series, which was based on Capcom’s video games with the same name.

The plot is simple: this group of survivors goes to Raccoon City in order to find out more about the secrets of a deadly virus that has been released in the world. There are many characters to meet in Raccoon City, including characters from the video games.

This is the cast:

Kaya Scodelairo as Claire Redfield,

Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy,

Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield,

Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine,

Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker,

Lily Gao as Ada Wong,

Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin

Donal Logue as Police Chief Brian Irons.

So when is the release date?

The film is directed by Johannes Roberts, known for 47 Meters Down. The production of the movie took place between October and December 2020, and with many delays due to COVID-19, we’re finally getting the movie.

The movie is set to be released in theaters in November 2021. The official Resident Evil Twitter account has finally shared the first footage for the upcoming movie. We see the zombie dogs and Lisa Trevor. We cannot wait for the trailer to be released.

We finally get to see our favorite bad guy, Lisa Trevor. The director has talked about improving the characters, getting more into the horror elements of the source, in comparison to her actions in Anderson’s movies.

We are waiting for the trailer to show us the full potential.