New Nokia Flagship Will Be Released in Late 2021, Says HMD Product Manager

The notorious Nokia brand continues to show that it still has something to say even in 2021. Besides having plenty of smartphones that are currently used across the world, the brand has a new flagship in the works, as a new article from GSMArena.com reveals.

According to a report from ITHome, HMD is preparing a new flagship that will be launched on November 11 in China. As you’ve already guessed, and like any respectable flagship of 2021 has to be, the new Nokia will be packing 5G connectivity. The information surely has the potential to become viral, as we’re not talking about just a mere rumour. It’s a claim made by Zhang Yucheng himself, the HMD’s Product Manager in China.

According to phonearena.com, Nokia smartphone sales were in freefall in 2020. Counterpoint Research (via NokiaMob) gathered market data that suggests HMD Global shipping only about 1.7 million phones for the first quarter of 2020. The number goes down approximately 45.2% every year, meaning more than triple the average market decline for the same period.

Nokia released a few impressive phones in the latest years, and we can mention here gadgets such as Nokia G10, Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 8 V 5G UW.

Even entry-level and mid-range level Nokia phones are pretty powerful for their prices. One good example is Nokia 4.2, a device released in 2019 that packs some interesting specs for its price of $138, as it appears on GSMArena: a Snapdragon 439 processor, 3GB of RAM, a battery of 3,000 mAh, and more.

In Q1 alone from 2021, Nokia Mobile shipped around 13 million phones.

The future still looks bright for Nokia, and we are eagerly waiting for the next flagship!