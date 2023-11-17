The FDA Recalls Eye Drops From Specific Brands

Eye drops from specific companies have been found to trigger illness in users, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) didn’t hesitate to release voluntary recalls, according to as.

After FDA investigators found “insanitary conditions,” which is what caused manufacturer Kilitch Healthcare India Limited from Mumbai to issue a voluntary recall for various products. The FDA clearly states that there is a risk of “eye infections or related harm.”

The most recent recalls came just two days ago, on November 15. The FDA is very clear in a recent tweet:

Update alert: The manufacturer, Kilitch Healthcare India Limited, has issued a voluntary recall of various eye drops for potential safety reasons with all lots within expiry with expiration dates ranging from Nov 2023 to Sept 2025.

— FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) November 16, 2023

Thanks to as.com, we also have a list:

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Eye Irritation Relief 0.5 FL OZ – 15 ml

Dry Eye Relief 0.5 FL OZ – 15 ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ – 15 ml (single)

Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ – 15 ml (twin pack)

Dry Eye Relief 0.33 FL OZ – 10 ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 0.33 FL OZ – 10 ml

Rite Aide

Lubricant Eye Drops – 15 ml (twin pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops – 10 ml (twin pack)

Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops – 15 ml

Lubricant Gel Drops – 15 ml

Lubricating Gel Drops – 10 ml

Multi-Action Relief Drops – 15 ml

Rugby (Harvard Drug Group)

Lubricating Eye Drops 0.5 oz – 15 ml

Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 0.5 oz – 15 ml

CVS

Lubricant Eye Drops – 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops – 15 ml (twin pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops – 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops – 15 ml (twin pack)

Multi-Action Relief Drops – 15 ml

Lubricant Gel drops – 10 ml

Lubricant Eye Drops – 10 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops – 10 ml (twin pack)

Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops – 15 ml (single pack)

Target

Up&Up Dry Eye Relief – 15 ml

Up&Up High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops – 15 ml (single pack)

Up&Up High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops – 15 ml (twin pack)

Velocity Pharma LLC

Lubricant Eye Drop – 10 ml (triple pack)

Walmart

Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop – 10 mL