Sony Chooses to Continue Selling PSP Games

The gaming world is constantly evolving, and so it happens with the gadgets responsible for running those virtual worlds. The PSP handheld console gained a lot of popularity at its time, especially in 2004 and 2005 when it was launched. As for now, the majority of gamers prefer other consoles, such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and so on.

It’s something entirely normal that nostalgics will always exist, even when it comes to gaming. The PSP device left a huge legacy for gaming, and it’s still preferred today by some people. Sony has great news for these nostalgic fellows, according to Kotaku.

Sony will continue selling PSP games on the PS3 and Vita stores

Several months ago, Sony announced that it’s ready to end the sale of PSP games. Later on, the company’s officials have chosen otherwise, delighting a lot of people with the news. PSP games aren’t dead. They will keep selling through the stores of PS4 and Vita!

Jim Ryan, who is CEO of Sony, wrote as cited by Kotaku:

Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here,

So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned.

Luckily enough, the PSP handheld console has some memorable games that are worth playing even today. For instamce, you could try out GTA: Vice City Stories, Chinatown Wars, or Liberty City, God of War: Chains of Olympus and Ghost of Sparta, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Tekken 6, Assassin’s Creed Bloodlines, and a lot more.

It’s estimated that there had been about 80 to 82 million PSP units sold worldwide.