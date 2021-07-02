OnePlus Nord 2 5G Was Spotted at AI Benchmark: A Dimensity 1200 CPU is Present

After the success gained with the first OnePlus Nord model, the Chinese firm doesn’t want to stop. OnePlus has very ambitious plans for 2021, and one of them is represented by the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G flagship.

As expected, there’s barely any phone released nowadays from a top manufacturer that isn’t equipped with 5G connectivity. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will follow the same recipe, and according to SlashLeaks.com, it’s been spotted at AI Benchmark, having pretty impressive specs.

8GB of RAM

The AT benchmark confirms the previous rumours that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be packing a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI CPU, which can only be great news. The 8GB of RAM is also an impressive addition. Such a high amount of RAM may be exaggerated even for a smartphone expected to come to the market in 2021, as its critics would say, but that’s not necessarily true.

You never know when you need to use your phone as a computer, as there are plenty of ways to do it. You can use a USB adapter, a Chromecast, and more. For such a scenario, 8GB of RAM suddenly doesn’t sound too much anymore. You may be in need of opening multiple tabs as you’re working on a project, you may need to keep some apps running at the same time, you may be aiming for huigh quality gaming on a big display, and so on.

GSMArena already has a dedicated page for the new OnePlus Nord 2, and it also reveals key specs of the gadget. Therefore, the phone will be available in two versions of storage (128GB and 256GB), it will pack a 50MP main camera, a 4,500mAh battery, a Fluid AMOLED display of 6.44inches, and Android 11 as the operating system.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to be officially announced this month, and we can’t wait to clear any doubts about its specs and the rest of capabilities!