CDC Recommends a Fourth mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Jab for Immunocompromised People

The CDC has issued a series of guidelines about those eligible to receive a fourth mRNA COvid-19 vaccine jab. The majority of immunocompromised people in the U.S already received their third jab back in August, and after six months since its administration, they are eligible for a fourth one.

In the immunocompromised category are those older than 65, long-term care residents older than 18, and people over 50 with underlying medical issues. Patients undergoing cancer treatments, those who suffered organ transplants and take drugs that can suppress the body’s immune response to outside infections fall into the immunocompromised category. The recommendation is for those who received mRNA vaccines.

The CDC distinguished between the third dose and the booster shot

The CDC has referred to the third dose in previous guidelines, distinguishing between the third dose and a fourth booster shot. The recommendation for those immunocompromised to receive a booster shot comes after studies concluded that this category is 458 times more likely to need hospitalization or even die. Although fully vaccinated, over 44% of breakthrough infections requiring hospitalization were people with a compromised immune system. According to the same studies, they are more prone to transmit the COvid-19 virus.

A booster shot could enhance antibody levels in immunocompromised people

The health regulator accounted for around 9 million U.S residents who would fall into the immunocompromised category. This category of people can choose between Pfizer or Moderna for their fourth one. Those who got vaccinated with J & J can get a second dose, but not more than that for the moment.

What happens with the other risk categories?

For the moment, those who have a high risk of Covid-19, but no underlying health issues, are not eligible for more than three doses of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC estimated that more than 415,012,026 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the U.S until this week.