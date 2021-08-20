Elon Musk’s Tesla To Create a Humanoid Robot

During Tesla’s AI Day this week, Elon Musk announced that the company is building a humanoid robot. The robot would replace humans for boring and repetitive work as well as for dangerous work. The prototype could be ready as soon as next year.

The humanoid robot will come with a screen instead of a face

According to Elon Musk, this new humanoid robot will come with a screen to display necessary information depending on the task. The screen will replace the human face. The entrepreneur expects this new robot to affect the economy, and it is advisable to create a universal basic income for humans. If the humanoid robot replaces people for dangerous or physical work, many people will have to find other areas of interest.

The Humanoid robot is no easy task

Tesla employees will have to work quite hard to create a human-like robot able to perform human tasks. Some existent robots can do very basic actions such as vacuum the house or carry heavy things. The humanoid robot will use the same technology as the one for Tesla’s self-driving vehicles. It will run with the same type of computer chips and use eight cameras for navigation.

The robot will weigh around 125 pounds, it will be 5 feet 8 inches tall, and it will move as fast as 5 miles per hour. The robot will also be able to carry 45 pounds. Musk said the robot would be friendly, and he might be able to understand basic commands. The Tesla Bot will be made out of lightweight materials, and it will come with hands and fingers at the average human hands level. Two legs for balancing and 40 electromechanical actuators are also part of its features. Humanoid robots might become part of our futures.