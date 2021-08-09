Covid-19 Update: Unvaccinated People Who Had the Virus Get Reinfected Twice as Easier, Compared to Those Vaccinated

Many people who already got infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus believe that they don’t need to get a Covid-19 vaccine. However, health experts warn that although they may develop antibodies, they are twice as likely to get reinfected. Natural infection does not have a predictable timeline of how long antibodies last.

The CDC revealed a new study last Friday

According to a study published by the CDC, vaccination offers higher and more efficient protection against the coronavirus than going through the disease. The study took place in Kentucky, U.S.A, and the research participants were people who were previously infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Those who did not get a vaccine afterwards had 2.34 times the odds to suffer a new coronavirus infection.

Vaccines offer extra protection against reinfection

The CDC’s study also mentions that vaccines are still necessary, although we develop antibodies after the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Not only do vaccines prevent hospitalizations and severe cases, but they also offer extra antibodies to prevent reinfection. In the U.S, residents who are 12 or older are eligible for vaccination. The study did not mention if there is a specific Cvodi-19 vaccine recommended for those who already got the infection. This means that any of the available vaccines are good: PfizerBioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna. The study was published on August 6, and it comes in helpful for those who were not sure they needed the vaccines after suffering from the infection.

Delta strain and other variants could create a surge in the reinfection rates

The Delta variant, which originated in India, has been labelled as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO. The strain is highly contagious, and health providers warned that people might experience different symptoms than compared to those triggered by the original COVID-19. CDC experts are worried that this might trigger a surge in the reinfections of unvaccinated individuals.