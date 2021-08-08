FIFA 22: Check Out the Official Career Mode Trailer

FIFA 22 comes out in about two months. Early October will be the time when many football fans around the world will go wild. FIFA 22 will carry the legacy left behind by FIFA 21, and it shall also bring something new. HyperMotion Technology is one of the new elements.

FIFA 22 will ignite once again the passion of playing virtual football for a lot of gamers. The game will likely be even more exciting to play on the next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC owners will likely have to invest a bit in upgrading their hardware components. The system requirements are significantly more demanding compared to other iterations of the famous FIFA series.

Do you want a challenge? Try the Career Mode!

The Career Mode in FIFA is well-known to be the place where high-skilled players are showing what they can do. The mode is more demanding than the standard kick-off mode or tournament mode. It’s the place where the player can do pretty much all he can with his team. He can change players based on their form or morale, pull players from the team if they’re injured, buy players, sell others, and so on.

There’s a brand new trailer available, showing what’s up with the Career Mode of FIFA 22. Check it out:

You may want to make your team promote to the first league. You may want it to earn a certain amount of money by selling players. You may want it to compete in the Champions League and buy a few top-rated players for that matter. You may want to make a team that has only players of a certain nationality. In all these cases, playing in the Career Mode of FIFA 22 is the answer!

FIFA 22 will be launched on October 1st.