Pokemon GO New Modifications Due To The Pandemic

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, introduced a range of gameplay changes to the game meant to make the game more easily playable under the ongoing pandemic situation.

Numerous of the changes were a consequence of the pandemic, allowing games to catch-’em-all from home.

A recent blog post from Niantic announced that the developer aims to change or remove part of the bonuses while also introducing new gameplay mods and working on others.

The modifications will be introduced first in the United States and New Zealand, where the number of new coronavirus cases is on the decline and nonexistent, accordingly.

Niantic claimed that players from the U.S. and New Zealand would begin seeing the new changes sometimes at the end of July, after the end of this year’s Pokemon Go Fest.

The rest of the world will also be introduced to the new updates when it is safe to do so.

Numerous of the game’s changes appear geared to motivated gamers to go out and about and for restoring the game’s in-person events.

There will be two free Raid Passes per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

There will be a benefit from increased incense effectiveness while moving.

Also, gifts will be guaranteed when spinning PokeStops as long as players haven’t reached their maximum gift inventory.

The players will also be granted a 10x bonus XP from spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

Over the last year, Incense effectiveness was increased to lure Pokemon closer to players’ locations. However, it will soon be restored to the initial level of attractions when gamers are stationary but will still be boosted when players are on the go, Niantic said.