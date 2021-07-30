PfizerBioNTech vaccine’s immunity drops drastically after four months

The PfizerBioNTech vaccine has been used worldwide, and for many, it was their first choice when deciding to get a Covid019 vaccine. At the same time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has suffered several mutations since the original outbreak in Wuhan, 2019.

Some of the identified strains such as Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gama and more have been analysed by the WHO, the CDC and other international and national health organisations to determine their particularities and spreading processes. The companies producing the Covid-19 vaccines have been working on developing and bettering their formulas to offer high immunity against all strains of the coronavirus.

PfizerBioNTech vaccine is not as effective after four months

The company announced that new data shows that the efficiency of the vaccine drops about 83.7 % after four to six months of getting the two shots. This means that it might be necessary for a boost shot, and new restrictions in case outbreaks are hard to manage. The research shows that in the first two months after getting the vaccine, its effectiveness is around 96.2%, and then after four to six months, it can drop as low as 83.7%. This means that a third shot is necessary, and sources claim that the CEO of PfizerBioNTech calls for the booster shot after eight to twelve months from the second dose.

Israel has several statistics regarding the efficiency rates of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine

Israel was one of the first countries to start the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. Since then, health officials there have investigated how long the efficiency of the vaccine lasts. Apparently, the country is also thinking of offering a third shot for those over 60. In the U.K, the period between the two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was longer and soon; research might tell us if the measure made the vaccine more efficient.