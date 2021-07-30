Huawei P50 and P50 Pro Models To Be Released in September

Huawei’s latest models P50 and P50 Pro, are officially here, at least for the Chinese market, much to the delight of fans. Tech estimated arrival time is in September Ever since the models were announced, there have been several leaks and other speculations, but at least now, we know for sure the specifications, the features and the looks.

Huawei P50 and P50 Pro

According to the specifications, the phone will have 156.5 x 73.8 x 7.9 mm, and it is a hybrid dual sim. The Oled display has 1 billion colours, and it will be a perfect choice for those passionate about photography. However, recent reviews mentioned that the way the cameras are displayed in the back of the phone is not ideal.

The good news is that the cameras have high-resolution sensors, 3.5x for zooming and great features:’ HUAWEI XD Optics’,’ X.D. Fusion Pro Image Engine’ and’ True-Chroma Shot’. The high resolution of 1224 x 2700 pixels might make up for the back design of the phone.

There will be no Google apps

The U.S. has sanctioned the company due to spying accusations, which means that there will be no Google apps available on the Huawei P50 devices. This might mean Huawei can decide not to launch the models outside China. Another reason why the models might not be available outside China is the fact that the devices run with Harmony OS, not with Android O.S.

Another impact of the U.S. sanctions is on Huawei’s Kirin chips. This means that some P50 and P50 Pro devices will use a Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm. It might be difficult for those who buy the devices to find out which processor their phone has.

More features

Some other features are Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity spectrum, a fast-charging battery, and the device will come in black, gold or white. The estimated price is about 600 euros.