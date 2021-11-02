Unvaccinated People Are 32 Times More Likely to Die From the Covid-19 Virus

As the Covid-19 virus continues to spread, health experts warn that vaccination is our protection against severe Covid illness and death. An analysis from the Office for National Statistics U.K. (ONS) determined that unvaccinated people are 32 times more likely to die from the new coronavirus than those who are fully vaccinated with two doses.

More and more people are not following isolation rules

The analysis mentions that more adults have become careless and have been breaking self-isolation rules. Sources mention that another study made by ONS found that 75% of people from the 35-54 age group have been following strict isolation requirements, much less than the percentage from the previous analysis during the summer. In May, around 86% of people from that age group declared that they were following isolation guidelines, and the numbers kept lowering to 79% in July and even less during this cold season.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want a Christmas lockdown

Although many new infections are reported, Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe it will be necessary to enter into lockdown during the Christmas holidays. The U.K. Government and the NHS are working hard on offering on-the-spot vaccination sites even for those who want the third jab. The NHS will visit hundreds of schools in the U.K. to offer Covid-19 vaccination to children between 12 to 15 age group. This measure is meant to keep schools open and avoid community outbreaks.

Those who are not in school during vaccination days can still book an online appointment to visit vaccine centers. According to the latest statistics, by the end of September, more than 6000,000 young people have been vaccinated in the U.K. Next week, over 140,000 appointments have been made for young children to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.