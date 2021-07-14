Jeep 2022 Compass SUV: Features and More

During the Chicago Auto Show, Jeep presented its newest Compass compact SUV, and it will be available in showrooms this fall. The brand representatives showed some of the most critical new featured they have added to the SUV. Some of the new features include active emergency breaking, large screens and blind-spot monitoring. Those in Europe can already purchase a Compass plug-in hybrid, and there are plenty of reviews for those interested in buying one.

Jeep 2022 Compass SUV inside specs

The new compact SUV will get new featured on the inside. The interior will be updated, and extra safety technology will be added. According to the reviews, the screens can vary from 3.5 inches to 10.25 ones, and they will come with integrated Android, Apple and Amazon Alexa features. The inside will have a dual tone, and the steering wheel is slimmer. Those sensitive to the hot and cold weather can add heated and cooled features on both front and back seats. To further protect drivers, a full-speed collision warning and an automatic breaking system will be added. The Jeep will also detect pedestrians and cyclists thanks to its new blind-spot monitoring technology and the lane-keeping assistant features.

External features

On the outside, the 2022 Compass SUV will have a new front with LED fog lights and some other minor changes to please young buyers. The SUV is produced in Mexico, and it will use 22 mpg in the city and approx. 31 mpg on the highway.

Car enthusiasts react to the news.

Experts and car enthusiasts received the news with good eyes, and they are excited about the interior boost of the 2022 Jeep Compass SUV. Some critics were connected with the external features, but the news about a fully electric SUV is well received by everyone.