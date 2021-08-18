More Safety on Tinder: the App Makes ID Verification Available for Users

With so many people using Tinder for friendships, hook-ups, or even marriage, there’s no wonder that the developers are looking for more ways to improve the app.

According to TinderPressRoom.com, ID verification would be made available for the users in an effort to boost safety for the dating platform. The decision surely delights a lot of fans, but it upsets others.

ID verification will be voluntary

Unless ID verification is mandated by law for a particular region, it remains a voluntary option on Tinder. However, a lot of people will probably be tempted to use the feature. People need some sort of guarantee that they’re talking online to the person they really want to talk to.

It’s not a secret to anyone that there are fake accounts on pretty much any dating app out there. Nobody likes to be scammed.

Rory Kozoll, who is head of trust and safety product at Tinder, declared as quoted by TinderPressRoom.com:

ID Verification is complex and nuanced, which is why we are taking a test-and-learn approach to the rollout,

We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with. And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process. We look forward to a day when as many people as possible are verified on Tinder.

With or without ID verification, Tinder remains a highly trusted app among those looking for love online. The software grants the possibility for someone to look for a match based on the location. When two people give each other a “swipe right” (which is practically a “like”), they can start chatting.