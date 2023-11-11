Google Maps adds photo radars and speed limits

Drivers using Google Maps will now be warned of approaching a photo radar and will be able to see at any time the speed limit of the road on which they are traveling.

Some users have started accessing these features in the past few weeks, but they have been limited in access so far. Since Wednesday, however, users in 40 countries, including the U.S., can use it by updating their application.

Photo radars appear on the navigation map in the form of small orange icons. Users of the version of Google Maps for Android will themselves be able to report the presence of a mobile photo radar.

As for speed limits, they appear in the corner of the screen during navigation, allowing drivers to adjust their speed when driving on roads they do not know.

These two features are directly inspired by the Waze app, purchased in 2013 by Google.

With ZDNet and TechCrunch information