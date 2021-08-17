Covid-19 Update: Companies Affected by the Delta Variant

The WHO declared the Delta strain as a variant of concern, and the CDC posted a new guideline after many vaccinated people got infected with the Delta variant. The study that the CDC revealed last month showed that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people produce similar amounts of virus when infected with the strain that originated in India.

The high viral load was responsible for an outbreak in Massachusetts, where 469 vaccinated people got infected after attending crowded events.The highly transmissible strain has also affected many businesses, especially in the entertainment and hospitality industries. A recent article mentions several notorious companies struggling to survive the pandemic.

The entertainment industry has been affected

According to the article, Disney struggles with their television and film productions. There are also many challenges staff have to face daily at Disneyland, and many groups or convention appointments have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airlines have been struggling since the first outbreak in Wuhan in 2019. Although the travelling restrictions have been lifted for a couple of months in some countries, the Delta variant is making things worse. Southwest Airlines has been experiencing fewer bookings and many cancellations for August, and the company believes it is due to the surge in new daily Covid-19 cases.

Airbnb expects future disruptions

The company famous for vacation rentals is foreseeing a decrease in bookings and even unpredictable behavior on behalf of the guests. As long as the travel restrictions and local restrictions are often being changed due to the new Covid-19 variants, there are few positive expectations.

The Delta variant has been accountable for more than 90% of new cases in the U.S. The CDC recommends that everyone wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Many states have already issued mask mandates and many companies have issued vaccination mandates.