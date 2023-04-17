McDonald’s Brings Important Changes to Its Classic Burgers

Let’s face it: feeling hungry at work when you’re at the office is a scenario that most of us have been through. You could say that it comes with the territory. That’s why taking short breaks to get a bite from that big juicy burger you bought from McDonald’s suddenly becomes a pretty good idea.

McDonald’s is preparing to restructure the whole company, as recent news has flooded the media that the well-known fast food brand aims to fire hundreds of its employees. We can also expect for some important changes inflicted on some of the classic burgers that McDonald’s has to offer.

What changes will occur

McDonald’s will make some improvements in an effort to boost its sales. According to The New York Post, those improvements are represented by changes in the classic menu items of the brand: the hamburger, the cheeseburger, the double cheeseburger, the McDouble burger, and the Big Mac.

Therefore, customers of the famous fast food restaurant chain will have to expect upgrades that include a juicer and caramelized taste, gooier cheese, “softer, pillowy” golden-brown buns, and more.

Chef Chad Schafer, who is the Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at McDonald’s in the USA, stated:

We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever.

Therefore, next time you are tempted to say that McDonald’s never makes changes to its policy and food, you should definitely bite your tongue. Or you can also take a look at one of our previous articles, the one that has the following title: “McDonald’s Fires Hundreds of People in the Process of Restructuring the Company.”

As of 2021, McDonald’s was operating in more than 100 countries across the world.