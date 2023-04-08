McDonald’s Fires Hundreds of People in the Process of Restructuring the Company

McDonald’s is restructuring its company, resulting in hundreds of people getting fired, as ABC7 reveals. This move is said to be a part of McDonald’s efforts to make the company more efficient. To ensure the comfort and confidentiality of the employees during the notification period, the company will hold all notification meetings virtually. This was mentioned in a memo to workers posted on the website TheLayoff.com. McDonald’s has over 150,000 employees in corporate roles and in its restaurants worldwide. Most of the job cuts are expected to be at corporate offices.

Earlier this week, the company announced the temporary closure of its U.S. offices and instructed its corporate staff to work remotely. In January, McDonald’s President and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, warned employees of the impending layoffs as the company aimed to become more agile and break down walls between its global markets. The company mentioned in the memo that layoffs were necessary to make McDonald’s more efficient.

The memo also advised international corporate staff to follow the guidance in their particular regions. The layoffs will not affect workers in service jobs, such as those at McDonald’s restaurants. The source familiar with the situation stated that more people have been moved into new roles or promoted than have been laid off, indicating that McDonald’s is restructuring its company rather than downsizing. The Wall Street Journal first reported the memo, but McDonald’s declined to comment on it or the layoffs.

Otherwise, McDonald’s is one of the world’s most successful fast-food chains, with a presence in over 100 countries and over 39,000 restaurants worldwide. The company has been in operation for more than 65 years and has become an iconic brand in the fast-food industry.

In terms of financial success, McDonald’s has consistently been one of the top-performing companies in the fast-food industry, with annual revenues in the billions of dollars. The company’s success can be attributed to its ability to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer tastes, as well as its focus on delivering high-quality products at affordable prices.