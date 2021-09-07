Israel’s Virus Czar Prepares People for a 4th Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

During a radio program, Salman Zarka, Israel’s national coronavirus czar explained that the Sars-CoV-2 virus might remain with us forever and that people need to prepare for getting more booster shots. According to the news, the virus czar did not give further details about a fourth dose, but his declaration put things in perspective. The virus is here, and it might remain with us forever. Therefore we need to live with it and adjust.

The fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose might be with a bettered formula

Samuel Zarka also mentioned that the fourth jab might contain an improved formula that would be even more effective against variants of the new coronavirus, such as the Delta strain. In a previous interview, he explained that everyone needs to learn from the past waves and prepare for future ones. In his opinion, the pandemic will continue in waves, which could mean that people might need booster jabs every few months.

Israel has already administered third shots of the Covid-19 vaccine

In August, Israel was one of the first countries to start administering booster shots to those over 60 and immunocompromised people. According to the most recent statistics, more than 14 148 244 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Israel. More than 2.5 million people received a booster jab. More people might get the booster shot, as the virus czar announced that those who refuse it would count as unvaccinated. This will start on October 1st, and those without this jab might face the same restrictions as those who have not received any Covid-19 vaccination dose. Those with a third shot will not have to quarantine when they return to Israel after traveling internationally. However, if a fully vaccinated person returns from a red country, they will still face quarantine.