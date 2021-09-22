Behold Hands-On Video for Google’s Pixel 6 Pro

Google will release a new powerful flagship next month, and all of the important specs had been leaked a few days ago. But there’s nothing compared to the “real deal” of actually holding the phone in your hand.

You’ll still have a little to wait until that glorious moment, but still, there’s a new video showing a guy holding the phone and presenting it a bit. M. Brandon Lee, who’s a content creator, published the new video that has plenty to say:

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

With the release of the Pixel 5 lineup of smartphones, Google has shown that it has learned something from the mistakes of the past. Let’s face it: Pixel 4 was a pretty weak phone.

Main camera of 50MP

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro phone will be accompanied by a huge upgrade in the camera area. The device will pack a 50MP main snapper and video recording at 4K quality. The 5,000mAh battery will grant many hours of heavy usage with a single charge.

Let’s not also forget the 12GB of RAM that the Pixel 6 Pro model will be sporting. Too much RAM for a phone, yes, we won’t deny that. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t exploit all that power in some cases. A pretty common trend nowadays is to connect your phone to a mouse, a keyboard, and a monitor. Yes, you can use your smartphone as a computer with just a little tech magic, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro seems like the perfect gadget for doing so.

Android 12 will be powering the Pixel 6 Pro, which is the most obvious thing that could be implemented by Google at this point.

What do you think about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro model? Would you buy such a device?