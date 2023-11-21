How to Switch Back to Windows 10 From Windows 11

Windows 11, meaning Microsoft’s latest operating system that came out in 2021, might be the bee’s knees for many tech lovers, but it’s pretty much impossible to please everyone in life. People who prefer to cling to the older operating systems that Microsoft has released will always exist, and it’s also the case for Windows 10 fans.

If you’ve made the jump to Windows 11, it’s best to keep in mind that you have only 10 days at your disposal to roll back to Windows 10. In other words, Microsoft believes that 10 days is more than enough to figure out if Windows 11 is really what you need or not.

Here are the necessary steps to roll back to Windows 10:

Click the Windows icon on your PC, and select the Settings (gear) icon that appears. Alternatively, you can go like a pro and use the Windows+i hotkey to access the Settings menu. Scroll down, hit the Recovery option, and then select Go Back. If you’ve been using Windows 11 for more than 10 days, it means that the box will be grayed out. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish the downgrade process.

Even in the case of your system not giving you a chance anymore to roll back to the Windows 10 operating system, as more than 10 days of using Windows 11 have passed, hope’s still not lost yet! It just means that you can still switch to Windows 10, but the only difference is that you need to reinstall the older operating system manually.

You must keep in mind that Microsoft has a lot of faith in Windows 11, its newest operating system, although there are still numerous folks out there who still prefer the previous version of Windows. In fact, Windows 10 is still the most popular operating system even today, at 8 years after its initial release.