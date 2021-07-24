How to Get Battlefield 1 for FREE

Battlefield 1 was immediately perceived as one hell of a game when it came out. Although the FPS published by EA is almost five years old, it still rocks! The World War I game offers a unique experience and countless hours of gameplay. But what if someone tells you that you can get Battlefield 1 for free?

It’s time to face the facts. You can indeed play Battlefield 1 for free! Not to mention that you can also get all the game’s expansions in the process. The big news is brought by PCGamer! However, you must hurry, as the offer is limited!

Get Battlefield 1 for FREE via Steam

Buckle up for the weekend! Until July 25, Battlefield 1 Revolution becomes available for free on Steam. The “Revolution” part means that you’ll get the base game plus four expansion packs.

You’ll get to explore the game as you wish within the singleplayer campaign. If you want to compete with your friends, Steam has it covered for you this time as well!

You can opt for the multiplayer battles involving a maximum of 64 players.

Battlefield 1 is also free for Amazon Prime subscribers until August 4.

Battlefield 1 is normally available only for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re planning to run the game on the PC, you must know that the recommended requirements are pretty demanding:

• OS: Windows 10 on 64-bits

• Processor: AMD FX 8350 Wraith Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

• RAM: 16 GB

• Graphics card: AMD Radeo RX 480 4GB, NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB

• DirectX: Version 11

• Storage space: 50 GB

Let’s admit it: everybody likes free content! And Battlefield 1 is one of the most likeable World War I shooters out there! Playing it regularly can haunt your dreams forever! The First World War was a dreadful conflict in the history of mankind, and Battlefield 1 depicts it pretty well.