HappyMod For Android – How To Download And Install

Over the years, numerous third-party app markets have been introduced, particularly as PlayStore alternatives for Android users, and the newest is an app store with a fundamental difference – HappyMod features over 30,000 apps and games, and all of that without users having to root their devices.

The app market has numerous advantages:

It features more unofficial apps and games than any other comparable installer

Older versions are available

It features trending 3rd-party apps

It is easy to use and feels a lot like the official Play Store

Downloading and installing the app is a simple, straightforward process:

Go to the HappyMod download page and download the .apk file.

Go to your phone’s settings, navigate to Privacy or Security and tick the option to Allow installs from unknown sources.

Open the downloads folder and open the APK file.

Then you only need to follow the on-screen instructions for installing the app and wait.

The app will soon install. You can use it as soon as it finishes installing.

The main difference HappyMod has in contrast to the official Play Store is that everything has been updated in some way or another.

HappyMod has additional features, which are unlocked versions of menus that you may find only on rooted devices.

There are unofficial games, multiple language support and advanced game changelogs that help you keep track of what has changed and revert to an old version of a game if a newer version makes it work improperly.

The app is entirely safe, as all the published apps get virus-scanned and tested for exploits first. If they fail that test, they don’t get published in the app store.

Therefore, all apps are good to go.