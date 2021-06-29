GTA 6: New Leak Reveals Possible Release Time and an Incredible Location for the Gameplay

With every month, week, day, hour, minute, and second that passes, we’re approaching the launch of the long-awaited game GTA 6. Will Michael, Trevor, and Franklin be forgotten? Will Rockstar consider the demands of the fans regarding how the future game will be? The game is reportedly in the works for some time, and it will surely be worth the long wait.

GamesRadar reveals that in its new video, the reliable leaker Henderson reveals the location of GTA 6’s gameplay. As it was expected from many previous leaks, the game will provide a modern adaptation of Vice City, which is undoubtedly a great decision. Such a move by the developed Rockstar would be a tribute to the legendary GTA Vice City game released almost 20 years ago, a title that will remain alive forever in the hearts of all hardcore Grand Theft Auto fans.

Behold Henderson’s video:

GTA 5 has done something similar by recreating Los Santos, the map from GTA San Andreas, which was another top title from the legendary game series. GTA 5 has easily made it in the top three best selling games of all time, and there are no signs that it will get out of that list anytime soon.

GTA 6 could launch as late as 2025

A 2025 release of the next big GTA game is a more plausible scenario than one where the title arrives on the market in the following months, according to Henderson. But why would it take Rockstar so much to finally launch the game? It’s simple: according to the same leak, there are some important factors. Rockstar focuses on employee wellbeing; the game might launch only on PC and the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and more.

Whether Henderson’s claims are correct or not, what’s for sure is that it’s only a matter of time until GTA 6 comes out!