Google Pixel 6 Pro: the Latest Spec Leak Reveals All Important Details

The release of Google’s Pixel 6 Pro flagship is approaching fast, although there’s no precise launch date revealed just yet. The Pixel 5 has been relatively well-received by the public, and it was considered a real progress from its predecessor.

Of course, everybody expects the Pixel 6 lineup to be even better. We do have some valuable info about the Pro model, thanks to Pocket-lint.com.

“Smooth Display”… but just how smooth?

First of all, we have to mention the “Smooth Display” functionality, as it can automatically change the refresh rate of the display to over 60Hz. However, there are clues indicating that the display will be set at 120Hz.

The display of a phone is an essential part of the gadget these days, and it seems that those guys from Google haven’t neglected this aspect one bit while working at the Pixel 6 Pro device. The gadget will also be featuring a Quad HD resolution. And yes, you’ve guessed it: such features will automatically make the little gadget suitable for gaming.

You obviously need some decent processing power for a gaming phone. Pixel 6 Pro might not be made specifically for gamers, but it sure has some of the right characteristics. The phone will also be featuring an 8-core processor accompanied by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The storage is not too much, only 128GB, but still enough for what most people would need in a smartphone.

Battery power is also essential for smartphones nowadays, which is why the Pixel 6 Pro model won’t fall short by this criterion as well. The gadget will sport a 5,000mAh battery.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the cameras. The upcoming phone will be equipped with a triple camera system having a 50MP main sensor. There’s also a lens capable of 4x optical zoom.

What do you think about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro? Would you purchase such a gadget?