Microsoft decided to create alternative login methods and allow users to enter their accounts without remembering their passwords. The Corporate Vice President Vasu Jakkal posted the announcement yesterday on the official blog page of the giant tech.

Password logins are inconvenient

Jakkal explained something we all knew and agreed with: passwords are annoying, and hackers always try to break them. To create an account, users have to create complex passwords, which are difficult to remember. Then cyber experts advise us to change them often, making the whole situation inconvenient and stressful. Since March this year, the passwordless feature has been available for commercial users, and now it is time for the general public to enjoy it.

How do passwordless logins work?

According to the blog post, those who want to access their account without using a password can use other alternatives such as the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a verification code that can be sent via email or phone. The passwordless login feature will become available for Microsoft Outlook, One Drive, Family Safety, and more apps.

Passwords are easy targets for hackers

Many people create passwords using dates, words, and information related to them or their families. They create easy-to-remember passwords, but unfortunately, these become easy to hack passwords. It is a common strategy for many to use the same password for more than one account. Attackers are familiar with all the strategies we create to avoid remembering complex passwords.

Those who will want to avoid the traditional password-required authentication will need to install the Microsoft Authenticator app. The next step will be to link the app with the Microsoft account and sign in. Under Advanced Security options, the feature passwordless account will become available soon.