GeForce Now: Leak Reveals Exciting New Games Coming to NVIDIA’s Platform

NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform continues to gather a lot of gaming fans and make them compete with each other in unforgettable titles. But even so, the service launched in 2015 will get even new games for its virtual PC.

According to BleedingCool.com, there’s a new datamine leak that will surely delight a lot of fans. On the list of unreleased games, we find some very exciting titles:

Resident Evil 4 Remastered

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Crysis 4, Tekken 8

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary

Injustice 3

Total War

Sniper Elite 5

Chrono Cross Remaster

BioShock (2022)

If you ask us, we’re mostly interested in Sniper Elite 5. There’s not much official info about the game yet, but judging by the previous Sniper Elite 4, it can only be a great game!

Sniper Elite 5 will rock!

Sniper Elite 4 was a beast, and it’s still highly played even today after its release back in 2017. We’re talking about one of the best and most realistic WWII games ever created. You land in the shoes of Karl Fairburne, and your mission is to use every dirty trick in the book to take down your opponents. You can shoot with a sniper rifle, a silenced pistol, a machine gun, and so on. You can set various traps or even lead the enemies into one while you’re hiding in the bushes.

The Grand Theft Auto trilogy is also one of the most anticipated titles from the gaming world. Rockstar will create a remake of three legendary games of the Grand Theft Auto series: GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. The three games were released many years ago, but the fans can’t wait to see them recreated in a much more modern way.