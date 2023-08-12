Elon Musk Announces the Location of His Fight With Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, will soon confront Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (ex-Facebook), during a mixed martial arts cage match. Does that sound like a joke to you? Well, it’s actually as real as it can be, believe it or not! The two billionaires will get involved in such an event soon enough, and Musk just provided the information regarding the location of the match.

If you’re wondering why on Earth would the two famous magnates engage in a fight against one another like two antisocial teenagers, the answer is quite simple to grasp: the charity will benefit from any of the possible proceeds of the martial arts match.

‘Musk vs. Zuckerberg’ will take place in Italy

Both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture in Italy have granted their approval for the match between Musk and Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO has spoken to the Italian authorities. Those who are willing to see the match between Musk and Zuckerberg will have the chance to watch it as a live stream on Twitter and Meta.

The big announcement was shared by Elon Musk on his Twitter account, where he wrote:

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.

Sangiuliano, the Italian Minister of Culture, said that the event would result in millions of euros donated to two Italian pediatric hospitals, as well as for scientific research aimed at fighting childhood diseases. The event, indeed, seems to be for a good cause, which means that you should better stay tuned for more information!