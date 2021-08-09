Google Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications and What Else to Expect

There had been so many online speculations about Google releasing new Pixel phones. They’re finally backed up by the Mountain View-based company’s confirmation, according to pocket-lint.com. The same publication brings a series of crucial info regarding the Pixel 6 Pro model.

Although the provided info is just about at rumour level, it still is useful. The Pixel 6 Pro will launch in October 2021, and it will most likely feature a flagship price. Google confirmed that both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would be launched in the fall, and the company is known to typically reveal its Pixel phones around such time.

Display

Need a powerful display for your phone? Sure, pretty much everyone does. Then don’t hesitate and change your phone! It may sound harsh, but the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro has a very attractive screen.

• It measures 6.67-inch/6.71-inch

• It’s curved

• Quad HD+ type,

• Refresh rate: 120Hz

• There’s a fingerprint sensor beneath the display

Hardware

We can only expect the hardware to be off the charts after we’ve seen what the display is capable of. And we’re absolutely right! Pixel 6 Pro will have Google’s own system-on-chip that’s known as Tensor.

Pixel 6 Pro will also likely pack a staggering 12GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 412GB. Of course, the 5G connectivity is also present, just like in any other high-end phone nowadays.

There’s also a 5,000mAh battery mounted on the future phone, which is more than enough.

Cameras

Google’s upcoming flagship will be equipped with a triple rear camera accompanied by a 4x optical telephoto lens. However, the rumours are pretty unstable at this point. According to one of the claims, the phone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle camera and also an 8-megapixel telephoto snapper.

However, all doubts regarding how Pixel 6 Pro will and will not be will disappear in several months. Are you also eager for the phone to be launched?