Burn Risk Causes Generac to Recall Tens of Thousands of Portable Generators

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) brings some bad news for those who are fans of portable generators. It seems that Generac Power Systems has decided to recall tens of thousands of such devices because of fire and burn hazards. A number of more than 60,000 portable generators are included in the American manufacturer’s scheme, according to USA TODAY.

The fuel tank of the recalled generators represents an issue since, according to CPSC, it“can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.”

Some people had trouble with their portable generators, and it wasn’t long until Generac received complaints. In 27 situations, the portable generators got overheated and expelled fuel when they were open. Three of the reported incidents even resulted in severe burn injuries.

What models did Generac recall?

The models of the recalled Generac portable generators are included in the type GP15000E, and they have the following model numbers:

G0057341

G0057342

005734R1

005734R2

Type GP17500E is also included, and the model numbers in this case are the following:

G0057351

G0057352

005735R1

005735R2

If some of you have a Generac portable generator at home and you still have any doubts, you can simply head over to the official website of the manufacturer and see if your model is included in the recall.

The portable generators in question could be found online from 2011 through June 2023, as well as offline in hardware stores across the US and in major home improvement stores.

Generac was founded over half a century ago, in 1959, and it’s now focusing on the manufacturing of backup power generation products aimed at residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Aaron Jagdfeld has been the CEO since 2008.