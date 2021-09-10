Biden Administration Prepared a New Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers and Large Companies

The U.S is struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, but the highly contagious Delta strain has triggered a fourth wave. President Biden decided to announce a new vaccine mandate to protect American residents and the country’s economy. The Department of Labor is working on the emergency mandate, and once effective, it could affect more than 100 million workers.

President Biden believe this new mandate will protect Americans

During the press briefing, President Biden declared that it is his duty to protect Americans and that the new vaccine mandate is the way to do it. The new mandate would require all federal workers and contractors and companies with more than 100 employees to make sure every worker is fully vaccinated.

Those unvaccinated are to show a negative test on a weekly basis

Many large companies went ahead and already implemented vaccine mandates during July, August, and September. The fine for companies that violate the new Emergency Temporary Standard is $14,000. At the same time, vaccination is required for health providers who accept Medicare and Medicaid, federal employees and staff of Head Strat programs Department of Defense Schools, and the Bureau of Indian Education schools.

The Republican National Committee might sue the Biden Administration

After President Biden’s speech, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, declared that the committee would sue the Biden Administration once Biden’s decree started. McDaniel explained that she is pro-vaccine, but at the same time, she is anti-mandate. The new vaccine mandate would severely hit small businesses, and many workers and families will pay the price. The federal vaccination mandate is considered unconstitutional, and it goes in contradiction to what President Biden promised during his election campaign.

The Biden Administration is under immense pressure to tackle the fourth wave triggered by the Delta variant.